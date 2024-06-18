DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

DD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.42. 1,825,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after purchasing an additional 95,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

