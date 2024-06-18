Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Cut by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

