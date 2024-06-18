DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,688. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

