DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DRI Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$56.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.13 million.

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at DRI Healthcare Trust

About DRI Healthcare Trust

In related news, insider DRI Capital Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$896,250.00.

