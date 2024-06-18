DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Shares Bought by Cravens & Co Advisors LLC

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the third quarter worth about $294,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DMBS stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 38,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,893. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

