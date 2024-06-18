Dorman Products’ (DORM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DORM. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of DORM opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $98.55.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

