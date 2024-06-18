Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.57.

IRON stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.50. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $81,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after acquiring an additional 353,382 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $9,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 349.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150,209 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

