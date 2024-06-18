Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 12.3% in May

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the May 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZU traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.46. The stock had a trading volume of 265,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

Get Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $255,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 53,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.