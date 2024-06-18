dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.29 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $20,631.51 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.46 or 0.00111345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008810 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,489,591 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98121534 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $28,033.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

