DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of DermTech by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DermTech stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. DermTech has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.63 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, April 19th.
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, engages in the development and marketing of novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of melanoma in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers.
