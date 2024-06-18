DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00071020 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00022472 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010591 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,440.13 or 0.63515118 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

