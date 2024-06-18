Decentralized Social Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.65 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $184.16 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $17.49 or 0.00026777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

