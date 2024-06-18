Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 3.9%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.75. Approximately 392,581 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,242,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $86.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 42,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,851,221.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

