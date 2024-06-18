Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $187.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.81.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.86. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.