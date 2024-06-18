Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.29.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.