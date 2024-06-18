Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Price Performance
Shares of DPBSF stock remained flat at C$41.57 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.41. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 12 month low of C$39.93 and a 12 month high of C$54.19.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
