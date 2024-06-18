CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

CVR Energy stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.58. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CVR Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CVR Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

