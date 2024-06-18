Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 5.5%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.97. 423,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 653,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGEM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Cullinan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.06.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,628,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,366.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullinan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 390,505 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 31,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.