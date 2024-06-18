Critical Review: Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) versus Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD)

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) and Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNVD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated BioPharma -0.23% -0.62% -0.44% Innovus Pharmaceuticals -34.51% -682.54% -78.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated BioPharma and Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated BioPharma $50.67 million 0.13 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.00 -$8.28 million ($4.16) N/A

Analyst Ratings

Integrated BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Innovus Pharmaceuticals.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integrated BioPharma and Innovus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Integrated BioPharma has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.3% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.6% of Integrated BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Integrated BioPharma beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Integrated BioPharma, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers. The Other Nutraceutical Businesses segment distributes healthful nutritional products for sale through mass market, grocery, drug, and vitamin retailers under the Peaceful Sleep and Wheatgrass brands, as well as other branded proprietary nutraceutical products. This segment also sells private label vitamin and nutritional supplement products through the Internet; provides warehousing and fulfilment services; and distributes fine natural botanicals, including multi minerals, as well as raw materials. The company was formerly known as Integrated Health Technologies, Inc. Integrated BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Hillside, New Jersey.

About Innovus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.