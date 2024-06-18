Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 515,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,591 shares.The stock last traded at $11.81 and had previously closed at $11.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRGY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -239.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after buying an additional 3,642,584 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,731,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,554,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $10,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.