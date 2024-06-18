Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 515,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,591 shares.The stock last traded at $11.81 and had previously closed at $11.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on CRGY. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.
Crescent Energy Stock Down 2.7 %
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -239.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after buying an additional 3,642,584 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $17,731,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $17,554,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $10,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
