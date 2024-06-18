Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Sells 382 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in GSK by 2,816.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in GSK by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,030. The firm has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

