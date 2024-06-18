CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,225 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.3% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.73. 2,117,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,375 shares of company stock worth $13,850,195. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

