CoreFirst Bank & Trust Purchases 2,280 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 224,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 59,752 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,823. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.