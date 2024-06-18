CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $2.05 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.23. 6,319,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984,851. The stock has a market cap of $282.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.99. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

