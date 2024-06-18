CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $137,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,139. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.88 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

