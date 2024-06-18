CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $106,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,129. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.08 and a 200 day moving average of $158.90.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Allstate

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.