CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 143.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQWL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

EQWL traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.23. 45,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.17 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $95.23.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

