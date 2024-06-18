Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.35. 207,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 69,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
Constantine Metal Resources Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78.
Constantine Metal Resources Company Profile
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that includes 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.
