Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $92.19 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,062,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,192,000. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 1.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after buying an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,212,000 after buying an additional 1,388,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,304,900. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

