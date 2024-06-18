Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $86.23 Million Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,141,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,227,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of Ares Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 16.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 24.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 21.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,012,000 after buying an additional 230,223 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 263,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

ARCC traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.47.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.