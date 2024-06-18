Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $535,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 397.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CTRA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. 2,283,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,488,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $29.89.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.
