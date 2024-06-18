Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes $500,000 Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CAE by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 328,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,426. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

