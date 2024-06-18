Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 472,710 Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 472,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,022,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,560,000 after buying an additional 492,142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,488,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,221,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 155,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,030. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $75.29 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average of $99.31.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

