Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 251,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.44. 631,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,029. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.89 and its 200-day moving average is $227.47. The company has a market cap of $129.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

