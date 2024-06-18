Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,186,000 after acquiring an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,927,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 673,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,792. The company has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

