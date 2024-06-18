Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,087 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 481.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SWN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,890,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,730,201. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

