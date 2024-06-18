Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,046,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,100,000. Nestlé accounts for approximately 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.96. 313,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,991. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
