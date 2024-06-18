Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $747,000 in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 189.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nintendo Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS NTDOY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 468,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,495. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

