Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $28.39 Million in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,603,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,390,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Gates Industrial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 68,390.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 527,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.43. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $862.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTES shares. Wolfe Research raised Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

