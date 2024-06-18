Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $25.22 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.12. 198,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $209.25 and a 52-week high of $302.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

