Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $165.93 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 640,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,932,000. Chubb comprises 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $7,603,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $3,794,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.
Chubb Stock Performance
NYSE:CB traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. The stock had a trading volume of 349,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,163. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.45. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.
Insider Transactions at Chubb
In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
