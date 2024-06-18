Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $165.93 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 640,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,932,000. Chubb comprises 2.2% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $7,603,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $3,794,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 43.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,531,000 after purchasing an additional 334,970 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE:CB traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.33. The stock had a trading volume of 349,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,163. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.45. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,623 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.