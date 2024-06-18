Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CSWC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 86,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.74. Capital Southwest Co. has a twelve month low of $18.84 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

