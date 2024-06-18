Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,454 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE FSK traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $19.44. 440,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,808. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.28.

Get Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.