Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,128 MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Donn S. Lux sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $830,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,706,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donn S. Lux sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,815,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,673,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,544,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,678. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:MGPI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 92,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,255. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $124.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.