Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Portman Ridge Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 1,719.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 54,956 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

PTMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,170. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $180.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $21.12.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.48 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.20%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.27%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

