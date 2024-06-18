Compound (COMP) Price Hits $50.74 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Compound has a market capitalization of $424.09 million and $43.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $50.74 or 0.00076352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,518 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,506.69324303 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.40637507 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $38,560,139.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

