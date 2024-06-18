Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Buys A$17,400.00 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Free Report) insider Peter McGrath acquired 300,000 shares of Comms Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$17,400.00 ($11,523.18).

Peter McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Peter McGrath acquired 529,917 shares of Comms Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,324.94 ($21,407.24).

On Friday, May 31st, Peter McGrath bought 770,083 shares of Comms Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$48,515.23 ($32,129.29).

Comms Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

About Comms Group

Comms Group Limited provides telecommunications and Information Technology (IT) services in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and internationally. It offers IT managed, cloud hosting, cloud communications, and unified communications services. The company was formerly known as CommsChoice Group Limited and changed its name to Comms Group Limited in November 2020.

