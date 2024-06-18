Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Colruyt Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $44.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. Colruyt Group has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $45.00.
About Colruyt Group
