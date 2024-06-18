Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTF remained flat at $44.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. Colruyt Group has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

About Colruyt Group

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

