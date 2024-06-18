Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CDROW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Codere Online Luxembourg has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
