CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.53. 2,225,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,808. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.97 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

